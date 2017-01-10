U.K. Defense Ministry announces first...

U.K. Defense Ministry announces first military exercises with Sierra Leone

Britain's armed forces will conduct training exercises alongside troops from the Sierra Leone for the first time, the U.K. Defense Ministry announced. The announcement was made by British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon, who says the exercises highlight his country's commitment to maintaining combat readiness in addition to supporting security in Africa.

