Soroptimists gather in Ilford to hear of Sierra Leone adventures

Project Sierra: a family and a future helped teenage mothers return to school and supported children living on the streets, with charitable support from Soroptimist International East London. Alison Sutherland spoke about her experiences at Valentines Mansion, in Emerson Road, Ilford, on Tuesday to an enraptured audience, said Nimrat Bains, of SIEL.

