Sierra Leone: Despite World Bank's U.S.$138 Million for 57 MW...

Even though the World Bank Group in July 2016 approved a huge sum of one hundred and thirty-eight million United States Dollars as support for 57 megawatts heavy fuel oil green-field thermal power plant in the Western Area, the Ministry of Energy and its utility companies-Electricity Generation and Transmission Company and the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority are currently struggling with only 16.5 megawatts electricity supply.

Chicago, IL

