Sierra Leone: Despite World Bank's U.S.$138 Million for 57 MW...
Even though the World Bank Group in July 2016 approved a huge sum of one hundred and thirty-eight million United States Dollars as support for 57 megawatts heavy fuel oil green-field thermal power plant in the Western Area, the Ministry of Energy and its utility companies-Electricity Generation and Transmission Company and the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority are currently struggling with only 16.5 megawatts electricity supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC