Sierra Leone: Airtel to Invest U.S.$33 Million This Year
One of Sierra Leone's leading mobile companies, Airtel Sierra Leone has disclosed plans to invest a whopping $33million this year to aid the expansion of its operation across the country. In July 2016, Orange together with its Senegal-based partner, Sonatel, completed the acquisition of 100% of Airtel in Sierra Leone.
