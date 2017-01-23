Sierra Leone: Airtel to Invest U.S.$3...

Sierra Leone: Airtel to Invest U.S.$33 Million This Year

One of Sierra Leone's leading mobile companies, Airtel Sierra Leone has disclosed plans to invest a whopping $33million this year to aid the expansion of its operation across the country. In July 2016, Orange together with its Senegal-based partner, Sonatel, completed the acquisition of 100% of Airtel in Sierra Leone.

