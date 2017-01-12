PM Netanyahu Meets with Sierra Leone ...

PM Netanyahu Meets with Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma

Wednesday Jan 11

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Wednesday morning with Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma, who is visiting Israel accompanied by his Foreign, Agriculture, Communications and Water ministers. The two leaders discussed the possibility of an Israeli delegation going to Sierra Leone to evaluate assistance in various fields: Water, communications, energy and security.

Chicago, IL

