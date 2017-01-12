New church opens in largely Muslim ar...

New church opens in largely Muslim area of Sierra Leone

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: United Methodist Church

Shouts of the popular chorus, "He has made me glad. He has made me glad. I will rejoice for he has made me glad...," thundered through huge speakers during the unveiling of the new Wesley United Methodist Church in Pujehun, southern Sierra Leone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC