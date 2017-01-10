Miss Universe 2016: Brazil, Sierra Le...

Miss Universe 2016: Brazil, Sierra Leone beauties arrive in Manila

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

Born in Kono and raised in Freetown, Sierra Leone's capital, she began her pageant career after graduating at the Methodist Girls High School. They are scheduled to visit the provinces of Boracay, Vigan, Cebu, Baguio, Batangas, and Davao before the Coronation Night on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC