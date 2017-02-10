Listen to the first track from Dev Hy...

Listen to the first track from Dev Hynesa new project VeilHymn

Cook previously appeared on Blood Orange's latest album, ' Freetown Sound ', and has also worked with Solange. VeilHymn shared their collaborative track 'Hymn' today , which you can hear below.

Chicago, IL

