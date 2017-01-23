Gambia: Why I Should Remain President...

Gambia: Why I Should Remain President - Jammeh

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Gambia's outgoing leader, Yahya Jammeh, continued to insist on Monday he would not step aside for President-elect Adama Barrow to be sworn-in on January 19, brushing aside international calls and pressure from the regional bloc, ECOWAS. Mr. Jammeh issued the latest threat to the country's fist change of leadership in 22 years in a telephone call to the chairperson of ECOWAS and Liberia's President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC