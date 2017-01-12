Gambia: Regional Leaders Arrive to Pe...

Gambia: Regional Leaders Arrive to Persuade Jammeh to Quit

Shuttle diplomacy moves into top gear in The Gambia on Friday as visiting ECOWAS leaders seek to convince President Jahya Jammeh to step down. Gambians DW spoke to said he should make way for his successor.

