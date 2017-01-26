Family to pursue civil action against police over Sheku Bayoh's death in custody
THE family of a Sierra Leonean man who died in police custody in Kirkcaldy intend to launch a civil action against the single force. In a documentary on the death of Sheku Bayoh, to be screened on Tuesday on BBC Two, their lawyer Aamer Anwar revealed the legal move after criticising the police investigatory body that probed his death.
