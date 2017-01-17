Donations at Spa Centre panto will go...

Donations at Spa Centre panto will go to children's hospital in Sierra Leone

A children's hospital in Sierra Leone will benefit from donations made by audience members at the Royal Spa Centre's Christmas pantomime Beauty and the Beast. Almost 6,500 was given to the One World Link project to go towards a modern electronic database at the hospital in Bo.

Chicago, IL

