Charity worker from Northiam 'humbled' by CBE

A leading accountant who served as treasurer of Save the Children for 11 years has been honoured by the Queen with a CBE for voluntary services to international development. Richard Winter, 53, of Northiam, received the award in the New Year Honours in recognition of his work for Save the Children from 2004 to 2015 and as chair of the medical charity, Merlin, from 2013 until this year, where he oversaw the merger of the two organisations.

