British troops have deployed to Sierra Leone in Africa mission to halt migrants

Pictured: Florida 'air rage' gunman, 26, who 'argued with passengers' before taking gun from luggage and executing five in baggage hall - as it's revealed he was treated at mental hospital after telling FBI he was forced to fight for ISIS America's spy chiefs tell Trump face-to-face that they're convinced Putin ordered hacking campaign to harm Hillary's White House run as they release official report into cyber attacks Elderly couple who jumped off Las Vegas parking garage in 'joint suicide' had thousands of dollars of credit card debt Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of 'publicly impugning' her character in new court documents saying actor is 'terrified the truth will come out' Are YOU a non-responder? Why some people find it harder to get fit - and expert advice on how to fix it Final farewell to two Hollywood icons: Carrie Fisher's ashes arrive in a Prozac-pill urn as she is laid to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.