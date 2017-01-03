British physiotherapist providing car...

British physiotherapist providing care in Sierra Leone honoured by UK ...

A British physiotherapist supporting the development of physiotherapy in Sierra Leone has been named a Point of Light by Prime Minister Theresa May. Anna Vines first came to the country, which has been deeply affected by Civil War, disease and malnutrition, in 2011. As a volunteer with Mercy Ships, she provided much needed care to people with disabilities.

Chicago, IL

