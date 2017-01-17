Aminatta Forna bags Officer of the Order of British Empire
Scottish-Sierra Leonian novelist Aminatta Forna made the Queen's 2017 New Year Honors. She was appointed Officers of the Order of the British Empire award, which means she receives a medal of honor and gets to put the abbreviation "O.B.E." after her name.
