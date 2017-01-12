After Zuma says not to visit Israel, S. African opposition head makes trip anyhow
Mmusi Maimane, the charismatic leader of South Africa's opposition, is currently on a low-profile, private visit to Israel, just two days after South African President Jacob Zuma called on his countrymen not to visit Israel. Maimane is being accompanied by Michael Bagraim, a Jewish member of parliament from Maimane's Democratic Alliance party, and is expected to meet during his stay with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other senior officials, including Opposition head Isaac Herzog and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.
