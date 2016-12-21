West Africa: Sirleaf, Buhari, Koroma Head to Gambia for Talks

The President of the Republic of Liberia and Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States , Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, leads a High-level delegation of the Sub-regional Body to The Gambia tomorrow, December 13, 2016. According to an Executive Mansion release, the High-level ECOWAS delegation will include H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. President Ernest Bai Koroma of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Special Representative of the United Secretary General for West Africa, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.