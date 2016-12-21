Watch Carly Rae Jepsen star in new Blood Orange video a Better Than Mea
The clip, which you can watch below, sees Hynes leading suit-clad synchronised dancers in a studio space with Jepsen. 'Freetown Sound' was named after the capital of Sierra Leone, where Hynes' father is from, and features a host of guests.
