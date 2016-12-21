Volunteering to help the people of Si...

Volunteering to help the people of Sierra Leone

Wednesday Dec 7

Hannah Kelly, of Luton, was part of a team that travelled with Home Leone to Freetown to start work on the building site. The charity's aim is to build a village for the local people, they aim to build homes and a school as part of the project.

Chicago, IL

