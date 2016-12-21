Sierra Leone: Govt Wages War On Electricity Theft
Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Energy has formed and launched an Electricity Offence Committee in order to tackle the rate and spate of electricity theft in the country. The Committee was formed and launched at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Justice yesterday on Lamina Sankoh Street in Freetown.
