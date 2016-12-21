Sheku Bayoh died intoxicated by ecstasy and 'zombie drug' flakka whilst being restrained by polic...
THE death certificate of man who died after being restrained by up to nine police has confirmed the presence of ecstasy and a legal high in his blood stream. A register of Sheku Bayoh's death has now supported rumours that he had been under the influence of drugs when he died last May in police custody.
