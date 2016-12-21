Sheku Bayoh died intoxicated by ecsta...

Sheku Bayoh died intoxicated by ecstasy and 'zombie drug' flakka whilst being restrained by polic...

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Sunday Herald

THE death certificate of man who died after being restrained by up to nine police has confirmed the presence of ecstasy and a legal high in his blood stream. A register of Sheku Bayoh's death has now supported rumours that he had been under the influence of drugs when he died last May in police custody.

Chicago, IL

