Scientists Create Effective Ebola Vac...

Scientists Create Effective Ebola Vaccine, Just A Couple Years After Deadly Epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Switched

Scientists have developed an experimental Ebola vaccine after an outbreak in 2014 killed 11,000 people. Above, a grave digger prepares new graves on Dec. 21, 2014, at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where about 30 suspected Ebola victims were being buried per day during the epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC