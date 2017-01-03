Med-View expands West Coast operations to Monrovia
VIEW Airline, Tuesday, expanded its West African sub region flight operations with the commencement of flight services to Monrovia Liberia and Freetown Sierra Leone via Accra Ghana. The inaugural flight of Med-View Airline to the two countries took off from Lagos via Kotoka International Airport, Ghana to Roberts International Airport, Liberia and Freetown International Airport, Sierra Leone.The outbound flight head straight to Kotoka in Ghana before going back to Nigeria.
