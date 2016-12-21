Horwath Special Market Report - Sierr...

Horwath Special Market Report - Sierra Leone

Affected by more than 10 years of civil war, the acceptable hotel supply in Sierra Leone is very limited and concentrates mainly in Freetown. The market of the capital city has remained immature, as supply has been lagging behind a growing demand, boosted by the mining sector.

