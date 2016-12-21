Ambassador Omrie Golley Receives Korean Construction Experts for New...

Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, on Wednesday 30th November 2016 received a delegation from Samoo Architects and Engineers, a Korean Construction Consultancy Firm, who have been acting as the Korean consultants to the Freetown City Council regarding the construction of the proposed Korean funded new Freetown City Council complex. The fifteen floor building complex to be constructed was secured by a $54million concessionary loan facility from Korea Eximbank in December 2013 and would comprise an Auditorium, car parking facilities together with office and residential units.

