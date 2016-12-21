Sierra Leone: Crash Truck Destroys Fi...

Sierra Leone: Crash Truck Destroys Fibank Outlet At Kissy Road

Saturday Nov 26

Staff members of the First International Bank outlet at Kissy Road, east of Freetown were in somber mood yesterday morning after they returned to work and found their office destroyed by a truck. Those who were at bank to carry out transactions- receiving or depositing monies were shocked to see the damage caused by the truck.

