Nurse who risked British Ebola outbreak by hiding colleague's high temperature is suspended

Nurse who risked a British Ebola outbreak when she hid her colleague Pauline Cafferkey's high temperature after she returned from Africa is suspended from medicine for two months A nurse has been suspended from the profession for two months after she risked an Ebola outbreak by hiding fellow volunteer Pauline Cafferkey's high temperature on the flight home from Africa. Donna Wood backed up Ms Cafferkey's claim that she felt warm on the journey because she had been 'sleeping in a hoodie on the plane.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.