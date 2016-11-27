Interview: Sierra Leone appreciates t...

Interview: Sierra Leone appreciates tremendous assistance from China

The President of Sierra Leone Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma in an exclusive interview with Xinhua on Friday said that he is going to visit China to principally thank the Chinese government and people for the tremendous assistance provided for Sierra Leone during the Ebola outbreak. It was the plane load of Chinese medical personnel and drugs from China on the outbreak of Ebola that galvanized international support for the country's drive to kick Ebola out of the country, Koroma said.

