Seychelles: Seychelles Joins Regional Fishing Powers to Enhance Industry Accountability

Seychelles is joining Indian Ocean islands and East African countries to discuss strategies on how to increase accountability and enhance sustainable and responsible fisheries practices through the Fisheries Transparency Initiative . The initiative, which aims at increasing transparency and participation in fisheries governance for a more sustainable management of marine fisheries, was discussed in Seychelles last week.

Chicago, IL

