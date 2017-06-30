Seychelles: Seychelles Joins Regional Fishing Powers to Enhance Industry Accountability
Seychelles is joining Indian Ocean islands and East African countries to discuss strategies on how to increase accountability and enhance sustainable and responsible fisheries practices through the Fisheries Transparency Initiative . The initiative, which aims at increasing transparency and participation in fisheries governance for a more sustainable management of marine fisheries, was discussed in Seychelles last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|William M Bell
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|How to make money online (Jul '10)
|Dec '14
|James Bond
|8
|New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Loan Offer (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|christina
|5
|lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Santa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC