Seychelles: Country Revising Legislation for Protected Areas

Seychelles is revising legislation used to design, classify and manage its protected areas, and all parties involved in the process gave their input at the presentation of the first draft on Wednesday. Speaking at the presentation, the Principal Secretary for Environment, Alain De Commarmond, said, "The idea is to provide a draft that reflects international norms and one that will work for everybody."

