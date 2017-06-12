President Faure congratulates PM Theresa May following victory in UK General Elections
President Danny Faure has sent a message of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mrs Theresa May following her election to office following the country's general election on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles. "Your election to this high office bears testimony to the confidence and esteem that you have generated among the population.
