New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - Seychelles

The world-famous tropical paradise of the extensive Seychelles island group has now come to FSX: Steam Edition! Located in the Indian Ocean, north of Madagascar and approximately 600 nautical miles away from the African continent, the Seychelles consist mostly of coral islands with more mountainous terrain on the islands Mahe and Praslin islands. Mahe houses the capital city of Victoria, which is home to the only international airport in the Seychelles.

