His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends condolences to Germany and greetings to Seychelles
MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany over the death of former German chancellor Helmut Kohl. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the president of the Germany and people and the family of the deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|William M Bell
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|How to make money online (Jul '10)
|Dec '14
|James Bond
|8
|New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Loan Offer (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|christina
|5
|lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Santa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC