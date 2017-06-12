Seychelles: Young Seychellois Uses Cl...

Seychelles: Young Seychellois Uses Classical Voice to Reach Fourth Position in Italian Competition

Sunday May 21

A 14-year old classical vocalist from Seychelles has reached 4th position in the final of a singing competition in Italy - the 8th edition of the 'Sanremo Junior.' Speaking to SNA, the young singer, Jade du Preez, said that singing with a 37-piece orchestra was a magical experience.

Chicago, IL

