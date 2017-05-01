Seychelles and Cuba to Enhance Cooper...

Seychelles and Cuba to Enhance Cooperation in Disaster Risk and Management

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: World News Report

In the margins of his State Visit in Cuba, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Faure also held discussions with Colonel Luis Angel Macareno Veliz, the Deputy Head of the Nations Civil Defense General Staff responsible for Disaster Risk Management. Accompanied by other Cuban partnering agencies such as Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15) Dec '15 William M Bell 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
How to make money online (Jul '10) Dec '14 James Bond 8
New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Loan Offer (Nov '14) Dec '14 christina 5
lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14) Nov '14 Santa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,112 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC