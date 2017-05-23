President Faure condemns attack in Manchester and sends message of condolence to the United Kingdom
Following the attack which took place in the city of Manchester during a concert in the 'Manchester Arena' which claimed over twenty lives and injured many others, President Danny Faure has extended his deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles. In his message President Faure described the attack as vicious and one which sought to perpetuate both an ideology of hate and instill fear.
