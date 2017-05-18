EU-Seychelles partnership for climate...

EU-Seychelles partnership for climate action

The Head of Cooperation of the European Union to the Republic of Seychelles opened the second Steering Committee of the "Seychelles Global Climate Change Alliance project". She reiterated the relevance of activities foreseen to address the recurrent flooding problems on La Digue.

Chicago, IL

