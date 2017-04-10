Seychelles: Seychellois Mark Good Fri...

Seychelles: Seychellois Mark Good Friday With Way of the Cross Walks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Thousands of Seychellois Christians commemorated the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday by participating in Way of the Cross processions, walking along mostly uphill paths. People of all ages, and mainly Roman Catholics, took part in the religious tradition which is done every year on Good Friday in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15) Dec '15 William M Bell 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
How to make money online (Jul '10) Dec '14 James Bond 8
New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Loan Offer (Nov '14) Dec '14 christina 5
lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14) Nov '14 Santa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,343 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC