Seychelles: Draft Rules for Drones Pr...

Seychelles: Draft Rules for Drones Prohibits Flying Them On...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority has presented the first draft of proposed regulations on the flying of remote pilot aircraft, giving operators the chance to provide feedback. The proposed regulations are in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization that obliges states to protect civil aircraft through regulatory enforcement action from drone activity at aerodromes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15) Dec '15 William M Bell 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
How to make money online (Jul '10) Dec '14 James Bond 8
New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Loan Offer (Nov '14) Dec '14 christina 5
lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14) Nov '14 Santa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC