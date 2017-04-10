Seychelles: Draft Rules for Drones Prohibits Flying Them On...
The Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority has presented the first draft of proposed regulations on the flying of remote pilot aircraft, giving operators the chance to provide feedback. The proposed regulations are in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization that obliges states to protect civil aircraft through regulatory enforcement action from drone activity at aerodromes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|William M Bell
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|How to make money online (Jul '10)
|Dec '14
|James Bond
|8
|New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Loan Offer (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|christina
|5
|lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Santa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC