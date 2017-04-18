New support of the European Union to ...

New support of the European Union to civil society in the area of electoral governance

In the context of the support programme on electoral reform, the European Union donates a new car to the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles . The handing-over ceremony was held in the presence of the French Ambassador Lionel MAJESTE-LARROUY currently assuming the Presidency of the European Union in Seychelles.

