Cleveland 34 mins ago 1:25 p.m.

Cleveland 34 mins ago 1:25 p.m.Carl Stokes Gravesite Commemoration Ceremony to be held today

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The 21st Annual Gravesite Commemoration for former Cleveland mayor Carl Stokes is set to be held this afternoon at Lakeview Cemetery. The annual event, hosted by the Carl Stokes Brigade, has served as a public gesture to perpetually commemorate the beloved Cleveland mayor, judge, statesman, and ambassador.

Chicago, IL

