Seychelles: 'Unsinkable' Vessel With Storied History to Be Restored to Former Glory

The 'Isle of Farquhar,' a three-masted schooner that is currently in a dilapidated state, is soon to be restored to its former glory, according to its owner. The vessel, built in 1909 by a company in the north of the Netherlands, has been moored for more than 40 years at Les Mamelles district in the east of the main island Mahe.

