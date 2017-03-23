Seychelles: 'Unsinkable' Vessel With ...

Seychelles: 'Unsinkable' Vessel With Storied History to Be Restored to Former Glory

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The 'Isle of Farquhar,' a three-masted schooner that is currently in a dilapidated state, is soon to be restored to its former glory, according to its owner. The vessel, built in 1909 by a company in the north of the Netherlands, has been moored for more than 40 years at Les Mamelles district in the east of the main island Mahe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15) Dec '15 William M Bell 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
How to make money online (Jul '10) Dec '14 James Bond 8
New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Loan Offer (Nov '14) Dec '14 christina 5
lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14) Nov '14 Santa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC