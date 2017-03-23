Seychelles: New EU-Funded Fishery Project Underway On Island
A European Union-funded project to build a fish market and gear store on La Digue, the third-most populated island of Seychelles, has begun. "Instead of selling fish directly from our boat on the beach we can soon display them properly," said Ray Payet, the chairperson of the Association of Fishermen of La Digue.
