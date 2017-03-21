Seychelles: New Chief of Petroseychelles Sets Oil Exploration At the Top of Agenda

Bringing back oil companies to restart active exploration in the Seychelles' Exclusive Economic Zone is at the top of the agenda of the new chief executive of PetroSeychelles. Patrick Joseph took office on March 1 as the head of the PetroSeychelles -- the national oil company which was set up in 1984 to strengthen Seychelles' capabilities to deal with exploration and other activities related to the development of the petroleum potential of the island state.

