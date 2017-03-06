Seychelles: 16 Malagasy Citizens Rema...

Seychelles: 16 Malagasy Citizens Remain Detained in Seychelles

The Seychelles' Department of Immigration confirmed on Monday that 16 Malagasy citizens flagged by officials while on transit last week are still in the country. The group of 16 Malagasy women arrived in Seychelles, a 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, on Friday on an Air Seychelles flight and were due to take a connecting flight to Abu Dhabi the following day.

Chicago, IL

