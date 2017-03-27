Public Consultation on - Seychelles Human Rights Commission' Bill

In view of strengthening the framework for the respect and guarantee of human rights in Seychelles, there is currently a White Paper process underway on the 'Seychelles Human Rights Commission Bill', which seeks to establish a new institution to replace the present National Human Rights Commission. In view of the new institution having a significant role in promotion and protecting human rights, it is vital that the Bill establishing the Commission be developed through a process that is inclusive, taking into account the diverse points of views arising from our community.

