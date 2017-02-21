Seychelles President visits specialist hospitals in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Feb 27, Colombo: The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure visited two private hospitals in Colombo on Sunday during his first working visit to Sri Lanka. President Faure visited the Hemas Hospital in Thalawathugoda and Lanka Hospitals in Colombo.
