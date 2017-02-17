President Faure sends message of cong...

President Faure sends message of congratulations to new German President

Monday Feb 13

President Danny Faure has sent a message, expressing warmest and sincerest congratulations to to the newly appointed President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles.

Chicago, IL

