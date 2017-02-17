La Reunion: A brief history of its first postage stamps
Reunion's first-issue 15-centime stamp paid the rate for letters sent from St. Denis to the port and delivered to the ships. The 30-centime stamp paid the rate for letters sent from one post office to another, within the island of Reunion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|William M Bell
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|How to make money online (Jul '10)
|Dec '14
|James Bond
|8
|New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Loan Offer (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|christina
|5
|lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Santa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC